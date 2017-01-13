Wintry mix makes rainy commute in southern Illinois

A cold, rainy morning created a misty commute for morning drivers in southern Illinois on Friday. If you were out in the morning, when temperatures were below freezing, you may have seen a thin layer of ice and icicles covering grass, trees and elevated areas.

Around Carbondale and Marion, icicles were clinging to grass, trees, cars and just about everything else.

The rain that swept through southern Illinois made for slow driving Friday. With road temperatures below freezing, the Illinois Department of Transportation is giving the green light for area roads.

Meanwhile in Metropolis, temperatures hung just above freezing while light rain fell. Fortunately, no ice accumulation hung around on roads, leaving an easy commute for drivers farther south.

Thousands of people in Jackson County, Illinois, did lose power Friday afternoon. Ameren Illinois confirmed the outage was not weather related. It was the result of a breaker in a substation failing.