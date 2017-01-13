Congress approves first step toward repeal of health care law - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Congress approves first step toward repeal of health care law

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Congress has approved the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
    
Republicans have pushed a budget through Congress that provides an early but crucial victory in the effort.
    
The budget prevents Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a bill annulling and replacing the law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, while Republicans have a 52-48 Senate majority.
    
The real work lies ahead. Republicans must decide which parts of Obama's statute to erase, what a new version should look like and how to protect 20 million people getting health coverage under the 2010 law.
    
The House approved the budget Friday by a near party-line 227-198 vote.
    
The Senate approved the measure Thursday. It does not need the president's signature.
 

