VP Pence to be sworn in by Clarence Thomas

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn in by conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during next Friday's inauguration.



Thomas' role was included in the official program posted on the website of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.



Pence is a conservative former Indiana governor and congressman. Thomas is expected to gain a new conservative ally when President-elect Donald Trump announces his nomination to fill the vacancy of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.



Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in by Justices John Paul Stevens in 2009 and Sonia Sotomayor in 2013, both liberal members of the nation's high court.