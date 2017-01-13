Governor says new UofL board selected

The University of Louisville has a new board of trustees. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced Friday night that 10 members have been chosen to serve on the board.

The governor says the selection has been an inclusive process involving the university and a selection committee that narrowed the search from 100 candidates to 30.

"I have been in communication with the university throughout this process, and they too are grateful for that. There is going to be the ability to transition as properly as possible in the days and weeks ahead," Bevin said

Bevin says he will formally announce the names of the new board members on Tuesday.

Last week Republicans in the state legislature passed a measure to get rid of the school's old board and allow the governor to create a new one.

Bevin made the board announcement on Twitter tonight. You can watch the video the governor posted blow this story.