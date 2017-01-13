6 Kentucky lawmakers owed more than $100k in pension benefits

Kentucky taxpayers owe six state lawmakers well over $100,000 year in retirement benefits.



Two of the state's retirement systems released benefit information for most current and former state lawmakers on Friday. The information was made public after The Associated Press and other news agencies, including WPSD Local 6, filed an open records request under a new state law that took effect this week.



It is the first time the public can see how much their elected lawmakers have accumulated in pension benefits.



Topping the list is former Democratic House budget chairman Harry Moberly Jr., who earns $165,157.32 per year. Second is Jon Draud, a former Republican state representative and commissioner of education, who earns $158,123.52 per year.



Both men had long careers in education and also earn benefits from the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

To view the full list of pension benefits for current and retired Kentucky lawmakers, click here.