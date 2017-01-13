6 Kentucky lawmakers owed more than $100k in pension benefits

A Kentucky ethics commission says the Democratic attorney general should not investigate the state's Republican governor if the AG intends to challenge him for re-election.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.More
We are about a month away from the annual Fancy Farm Picnic and we're learning more the details about the political event.More
