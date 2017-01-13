Ronald Saunders tells judge why he abused a baby girl

Ronald Saunders will be spending the next several years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Saunders was originally charged with three counts of first degree criminal abuse involving a child and one count PFO, Persistent Felony Offender. According to the plea deal, Saunders could have faced up to 20 years in prison.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count of first degree criminal abuse involving a child and one count of second degree criminal abuse involving a child. The commonwealth is suggesting Saunders serve up to 10 years in prison.

The victim's mother, April Brandt, says Saunders isn't a man; he's a monster.

"There's something there," says Brandt. "There's something wrong. If you can't see if for yourself, you know, other people can see it. He needs help."

Brandt sat in horror in a Ballard County courtroom as she listened to Saunders explain what he did to her 15-month-old daughter.

"Out of aggravation, I forced a sippy cup in her mouth too hard, sir," said Saunders.

"Caused injury to her mouth?" asked Judge Tim Langford.

"Yes, sir," said Saunders.

"What about frustration or aggravation could cause you to injure a child?" asked Langford.

"No excuse, sir. Lack of judgment. Overwhelmed," said Saunders.

"You're right, there is no excuse," said Langford.

Brandt says Saunders showed no remorse for taking a hair dryer to her daughter's lower abdomen.

"You branded my daughter," says Brandt. "You shoved a sippy cup in her mouth so hard that it broke the frenulum under her lip and her tongue; and you can sit here and act like it's just another day, like no big deal."

Brandt says 10 years in prison is not enough for Saunders. She says, when he gets out, he'll do it again to someone else's child.

Saunders will be sentenced on Feb. 3. He previously served more than three years for the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss. Following his death, Conner's mother succeeded in getting a measure imposing sentences on child abusers signed into law. It makes cases like Conner's, and Brandt's daughter's, violent crimes and required offenders to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence.

Saunder's mother, Paula Brandt, faces complicity charges. She's accused of knowing the abuse took place. Her trial begins Jan. 23.