1/13 High School Scores

Below is a list of high school basketball scores from Friday, January 13th.

BOYS:

Dresden 84, Big Sandy 48

Gleason 68, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34

Martin Westview 65, South Gibson 53

Calloway County 50, Murray 39

Carlisle County 65, Fulton County 60

Crittenden County 48, Trigg County 42

Fulton City 61, Hickman County 55

Graves County 69, Marshall County 38

University Heights 78, Fort Campbell 41

Livingston Central 50, Lyon County 45

McCracken County 59, Paducah Tilghman 53

Massac County 62, West Frankfort 51

GIRLS:

Crockett County 48, Obion Central 41

Dresden 76, Big Sandy 15

Gleason 68, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34

Martin Westview 44, South Gibson 25

Caldwell County 67, Hopkins Central 60

Carlisle County 55, Fulton County 43

Crittenden County 51, Trigg County 27

Graves County 42, Marshall County 38

Hickman County 45, Fulton City 40

Hopkinsville 60, Christian County 48

Murray 65, Calloway County 32

University Heights 50, Fort Campbell 20

Lyon County 39, Livingston Central 28

West Frankfort 71, Massac County 54