1/13 High School Scores

Below is a list of high school basketball scores from Friday, January 13th.
BOYS:
Dresden 84, Big Sandy 48
Gleason 68, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34
Martin Westview 65, South Gibson 53
Calloway County 50, Murray 39
Carlisle County 65, Fulton County 60
Crittenden County 48, Trigg County 42
Fulton City 61, Hickman County 55
Graves County 69, Marshall County 38
University Heights 78, Fort Campbell 41
Livingston Central 50, Lyon County 45
McCracken County 59, Paducah Tilghman 53
Massac County 62, West Frankfort 51
GIRLS:
Crockett County 48, Obion Central 41
Dresden 76, Big Sandy 15
Gleason 68, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34
Martin Westview 44, South Gibson 25
Caldwell County 67, Hopkins Central 60
Carlisle County 55, Fulton County 43
Crittenden County 51, Trigg County 27
Graves County 42, Marshall County 38
Hickman County 45, Fulton City 40
Hopkinsville 60, Christian County 48
Murray 65, Calloway County 32
University Heights 50, Fort Campbell 20
Lyon County 39, Livingston Central 28
West Frankfort 71, Massac County 54
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.