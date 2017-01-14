Six best moves for self defense

Every 36 seconds, a person is assaulted. The majority of assaults, nearly 60 percent, occur at - or near - the victim's home. The data paints a dark picture, but there is something we can do about it.

Jason Hawkins is the owner and chief instructor of Three Rivers Martial Arts Academy.

"I started when I was probably about 12 years old, from a sense of lack of confidence and the feeling of getting to know yourself," said Hawkins.

With 30 years of experience under his belt, he knows the benefits of martial arts.

"Whether it is for self defense or that reason of building more confidence, that goes hand in hand. Predators look for an easy win, not for a fight," said Hawkins.

The six best moves are the rear choke defense, sucker punch defense, punching headlock defense, bridge and roll, headlock escape and triangle choke. You will want to watch the video above to see these moves.

"We want these simple, but effective moves as far as self defense to escape if possible," said Hawkins.

Hawkins said everyone should learn basic self defense.



"Our ages range from five to 70. I think you can start at anytime, no right time, just the individual and what you want to get out of it. The benefits are far reaching," said Hawkins.

Moves that will protect you, or at least help you feel safe and more confident.

Being able to protect yourself in all situations is a confidence booster as much as it is a reassurance.

Here are the top ten reasons you should consider taking a self defense class:

1. It builds confidence.

2. It works on your balance.

3. It helps develop self-discipline.

4. It helps improve your physical conditioning.

5. It improves your street awareness.

6. It teaches you self-respect.

7. It helps to develop a warrior spirit.

8. It helps you develop a fighters reflex.

9. It will help you with goal setting.

10. It has a positive influence on your life.