Icy conditions linger in central US; more on way

Portions of the central U.S. are grappling with a second day of road-glazing ice, with more of the treacherous, below-freezing wintry weather expected into the weekend.



The storm that began hammering the region Friday pressed into Saturday, slowing traffic and forcing cancellations of sporting events and, in Missouri, prison visitations.



In Oklahoma, the Highway Patrol says Interstate 40 had to be closed in two places in western portions of the state because of wrecks. They included several tractor-trailers jackknifing in icy road conditions in Caddo County.



The National Weather Service says swaths of Kansas and Missouri could see a third band of sleet and freezing drizzle early Sunday and well into that day, with temperatures in many cases remaining near or below freezing.