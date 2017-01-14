Middle Tennessee sprints past Western Kentucky 91-76

JaCorey Williams was 12 of 19 from the floor for 27 points as Middle Tennessee sprinted to an early lead and coasted to a 91-76 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.



Reggie Upshaw added 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and Tyrik Dixon nailed all five attempts from distance for 17 points while dishing out eight assists for Middle Tennessee (15-3, 5-0 Conference USA), which remains the only unbeaten team in conference play.



Both teams were hot from the field but the Blue Raiders hit seven more field goals than Western Kentucky. Middle Tennessee shot 62 percent (36-58) and the Hilltoppers hit 29 of 49 (59 percent).



The Blue Raiders also controlled the boards, grabbing 34 rebounds while limiting WKU to 19. Middle Tennessee scored 42 points in the paint while giving up 32 points.



Pancake Thomas led the Hilltoppers (9-10, 3-3) with 23 points.

