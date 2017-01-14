Mobley sinks 5 3s, UT Martin tops SOME St 79-69

Jacolby Mobley sank five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Kedar Edwards added 17, and hot-shooting UT Martin pulled away for a 79-69 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.



Mobley was 8 of 14 from the field and Edwards 6 of 10 for UT Martin (11-8, 1-3 Ohio Valley), part of a team effort that finished 29 of 48 (60.4 percent) overall and 15 of 23 (65) in the second half.



Southeast Missouri State led 39-38 at halftime, and the game remained in doubt midway through the second half. But Matthew Butler converted a layup with 11:27 remaining to break a 53-all tie and spark a 9-0 run, finishing with the Eagles leading 62-53 with 9:33 to play.



The Redhawks couldn't get within four points the rest of the way.



Southeast Missouri State (7-12, 2-2) missed its final six field goal attempts and was held scoreless the final 2:42. Denzel Mahoney was 12 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with 23 points for the Redhawks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.