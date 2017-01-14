Bone scores season-high 23, Tennessee beats Vanderbilt 87-75

Freshman Jordan Bone led five players in double figures with a season-best 23 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 87-75 Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.



Playing in his hometown, Bone easily topped the 21 points he scored in the Vols' season opener. This was his fifth game back from a stress fracture in his foot that cost Bone nine games this season. Bone came into this game having hit only 1 of 10 outside the arc, and he was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.



The Volunteers (9-8, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) got their first win of 2017 against the team they've beaten more than anyone else in program history. Beating their in-state rival also gave the Vols their third road win this season, tripling the number they managed last season in coach Rick Barnes' debut.



Vanderbilt (8-9, 2-3) lost its third straight.

