Pence calls Lewis comments 'deeply disappointing'

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says it is "deeply disappointing" that civil rights icon John Lewis would question the legitimacy of Donald Trump's White House victory.



In an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pence said he respects "the sacrifice" the Georgia congressman made, but said that he is one of many people making "baseless assertions" that the president-elect's victory was illegitimate.



Trump tore into Lewis on Saturday, just days ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



Pence says that "Donald Trump has every right to defend himself."



He says the nation faces "deep challenges" and he hopes Lewis will reconsider his decision to boycott the inauguration and his remarks questioning Trump's victory.