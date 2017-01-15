Pence says Flynn's Russia call 'coincidental'

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says both he and Donald Trump welcome the oversight work by Congress into reports of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



In an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pence said the incoming administration believes there is "no evidence of impact on voting machines," adding that "Donald Trump won the election fair and square."



He said that "we certainly respect the right of Congress to provide oversight and make inquiries where they see appropriate," but he said that "the American people have spoken."



Pence said Sunday that there are efforts by the national media to "demean and question the legitimacy of this incoming administration."

