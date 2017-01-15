New Lyon County Golf Cart Ordinance Being Considered

It's illegal to drive a standard golf cart on Lyon County roads, right now. This could change if county leaders move forward with a new ordinance allowing golf carts on designated county roads.

Since 2008, Larry Humphrey has been living life on the lake year round. Humphrey is one of many on Iron Hill who carts around in a golf cart. "Two hundred some odd sites here total. And just about everybody has a golf cart," said Humphrey.

Golf carts are illegal on county roads. Up for consideration is a new golf cart ordinance. Judge Executive Wade White says a lot of issues have to be considered first. "There are a whole lot of requirements that the state and federal government puts on golf carts in order for use to be able to pass the ordinance. Everywhere from seat belts to weight limits," said White.

This eliminates UTVs. Golf carts will be required to have working blinkers, headlights and flags. White also says designated roads will have both golf cart signs and speed limit signs. If passed, roads that are qualified for golf cart are only those 35 miles per hour or slower. "I'm hoping to get some feed back from this. From your broadcast. I'm asking people to contact us," said White.

Humphrey says even with the $200 maintenance his cart needs, he thinks this ordinance could ease some worry. "I think it will help take a lot of worry of the people that own the place. They like to have somebody to help slow it down. To keep the young one's off of them," said Humphrey.

The golf cart ordinance will be back up for discussion at Lyon County Fiscal Court's February meeting.

To comment on this golf cart ordinance go to https://www.facebook.com/LyonCounty/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf