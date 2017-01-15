Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview

President Barack Obama says the increase in the number of Israeli settlements is inhibiting the possibility for an "effective, contiguous Palestinian state."



Speaking in his final interview as president to CBS' "60 Minutes," Obama dismissed the idea that there is a "major rupture" in the relationship between the United States and Israel after last month's decision by the U.S. to abstain from a United Nations vote condemning Israeli settlements.



The outgoing president reflected during the hourlong interview on his legacy and his biggest challenges during his eight years in office. A number of his policies could be short-lived. Donald Trump has pledged to reverse some of Obama's policies after the inauguration.



Obama acknowledged it's been an "unusual" transition, adding, "I suspect the president-elect would agree with that."