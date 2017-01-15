One dies, two injured in Graves County crash

Graves County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two car crash at the intersection of KY 339 North and KY 121 North Sunday around 5:30p.m.

Sheriff's deputies said the investigation shows Larry Wiggins, 60, of Mayfield was traveling southbound in a 2006 Buick on KY 121 North. At the same time, Patrick Wilson, 50, was driving a 1991 Dodge pickup northbound on KY 339 North.

Investigators said Wilson did not stop at the intersection and hit Wiggins in the passenger side door. The passenger in the car, Kristie Wiggins, 52, of Mayfield died at the scene. Larry Wiggins was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Deputies say Wilson was thrown from his pickup and later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries.

There are no updates on the conditions of Larry Wiggins or Patrick Wilson at this time. The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story when new information is released.