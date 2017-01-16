Six things to know - 1/16/17

Here are six things to know for today.



At least 37 people, including children, were killed when a plane crashed in a neighborhood just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan. The crash killed all 17 on board the plane and others in the neighborhood. Poor visibility is believed to be a factor in the crash.



Illinois Senate leaders are hoping to reach a budget before the end of the month. The proposals include an income tax increase and a hike in the minimum wage, but also attempts to satisfy some of Governor Bruce Rauner's conditions.



Here is a look at President Obama's agenda for his final week in office. Today he will host the Chicago Cubs to celebrate their World Series win. He will also attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service event. Obama will hold his final news conference on Wednesday at the White House. On Thursday, he plans to pack.



Several congressional Democrats are vowing to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday. Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told ABC's "This Week" that Republicans did not question the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's victory eight years ago.



Authorities say at least 30 homes have been damaged when a severe storm rolled through parts of Texas. The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touched down Clifton in the central part of the state. No injuries were reported.



An Oxfam analysis released today underscores the stark gulf between the super-rich and everyone else. Presenting the data at the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, Oxfam says just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, own as much wealth as 3.6 billion people. It's urging leaders to do more than pay lip-service to the problem.