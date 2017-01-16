KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Local 6 area

Kentucky State Police say they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district. Troopers will be checking that drivers are following state driving laws.
Drivers who encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
Kentucky State Police do not release when the traffic safety checkpoints will be held only where.
BALLARD COUNTY
US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
US 60 at Bill Corner Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
US 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
KY 80 – at KY 307
FULTON COUNTY
KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line
GRAVES COUNTY
US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
US 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 – at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
HICKMAN COUNTY
US 51 – at KY 1529
KY 58 – at KY 307
KY 123 – at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
LYON COUNTY
US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
MARSHALL COUNTY
US 68 – at KY 95
US 641 – at KY 1422
KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
KY 402 – at KY 1364
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
TRIGG COUNTY
US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
KY 139N – at Bush Road
KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
