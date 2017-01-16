Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fulton, Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police confirms there was an officer-involved shooting at the Pontotoc Civic Center in Fulton, Kentucky, Monday afternoon.

Troopers say the shooting involving the Fulton Police Department happened between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday in East Stateline Street. They say the suspect has died.

KSP says it is not releasing the name of the suspect, how many officers were involved, or the names of the officer or officers at this time.

Multiple witnesses have told our crew that a man was in the street with pole, smashing in windows of passing cars. They say within minutes the man attacked police and he was shot.