Injured JPEC lineman Josh Franklin passes away

The Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation lineman who made contact with a live power line while working on Jan. 6 in Kevil has died.

The Graves County Prayer Chain, a Facebook page that has been providing updates on lineman Josh Franklin's condition and encouraging people across the country to pray for him, posted that Franklin had passed away at at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Franklin's father said via the prayer chain page on Saturday that the family had made the difficult decision to take him off life support after his condition was assessed by two teams of doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

JPEC wants to remind you that two funds have been set up to help Franklin's family. The Joshua Franklin Beneficiary Account has been set up at Regions Bank. Donations can be made at any Regions bank location. For more information, click here.

“There are simply no words to adequately convey the profound sadness of our cooperative family,” President and CEO Dennis Cannon said Monday night.

“Our hearts ache for Josh and his family," Cannon said. "We pray that they experience the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, as they endure this most difficult of times."

