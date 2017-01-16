Cardinals Caravan makes annual stop in Paducah

When the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan roles into Paducah each year, that means the season isn't too far away.

"For us, it is just kind of a nice little kickoff to the new year and get ready for the season," Cardinals pitcher Tyler Lyons said.

For the fans themselves, especially the youngest in the crowd on Monday, it was an opportunity to meet players they have only seen on TV.

"I haven't met any other professional baseball players before," said Cardinals fan Peter Kerrick.

"It was really awesome," said Blake Downey. "I have never got to meet like any baseball players before."

"It is awesome, because they are the real Cardinals players and are not just some fakes dressing up," said Cardinals fans Thomas Reeder.

Perhaps the best part about the Cardinals Caravan for the players themselves, is that they remember exactly what it was like to be young kids meeting their baseball idols.

"When I was a kid, to be able to get autographs from guys you watched on TV was great," Lyons said. "It kind of makes you appreciate how big of a deal it is to the kids."

"You can tell they are going to be shy whey they walk up, but then you get them talking and makes it all worth it," said Cardinals infielder Patrick Wisdom.

The Cardinals will report for Spring Training on February 17th.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.