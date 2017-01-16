Local leaders weigh in on Kentucky's high rate of drug-dependent babies

Babies in Kentucky are born addicted to drugs at more than twice the national average according to the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The national rate in 2013 is 7.3 per 1,000 births. In Kentucky, the rate is 15.1. Local child care leaders say something needs to change.

West End Kids’ Academy Director Pat Hayes says she’s thankful the babies in her care are happy and healthy. She says she's looked after babies with drug dependencies before. There are none there today, but Hayes says babies with dependencies need extra care and love.

“Those children, it’s hard for them to thrive and grow and learn the way they should be able to, because they get off to a bad start," Hayes says.

If a baby's dependency is severe enough, they'll go to a local hospital. Doctors say they don't see too many cases, but that doesn't mean the problem doesn't exist.

Dr. Ed O’Neill is the medical director of the Baptist Health Paducah Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. O’Neill says on average 3 percent of their NICU patients are diagnosed with drug dependence.

“We don't see it as much here, but it’s still an important problem we address when it presents itself," O'Neill says.

He says every case is different, but the process is generally the same for weening the baby off of drugs. “The goal is to send the baby home not with any narcotic," O'Neill says.

Hayes says knowing drug dependency affects so many babies is troubling, but she just thinks about how much more love they need.

“Have to have a lot of patience. There's a lot to teach them, a lot for them to learn," Hayes says.

Local substance abuse leaders say resources are available for moms-to-be with substance abuse problems.