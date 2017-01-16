Kentucky moves back into AP Top 5

After a week out as No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, Villanova returns to the top spot.



The Wildcats (17-1), who fell to third last week after five weeks as No. 1, moved back on top following No. 1 Baylor's loss in its only week ever as a top-ranked team.



Villanova received 28 first-place votes and 1,580 points from the 65-member national media panel on Monday while Kansas (16-1) remained No. 2 despite getting more first-place votes than the Wildcats. The Jayhawks had 32 No. 1 votes and 1,562 points.



UCLA (18-1) moved up one place to third and received three first-place votes. Gonzaga (17-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I, went from fifth to fourth and had the other two No. 1 votes.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Villanova (28) 17-1 1580 3

2. Kansas (32) 16-1 1562 2

3. UCLA (3) 18-1 1472 4

4. Gonzaga (2) 17-0 1433 5

5. Kentucky 15-2 1357 6

6. Baylor 16-1 1315 1

7. West Virginia 15-2 1185 10

7. Creighton 17-1 1185 8

9. North Carolina 16-3 1063 11

10. Florida State 16-2 964 9

11. Oregon 16-2 931 13

12. Louisville 15-3 900 14

13. Butler 15-3 823 12

14. Arizona 16-2 757 16

15. Notre Dame 16-2 748 20

16. Virginia 13-3 677 19

17. Wisconsin 14-3 644 18

18. Duke 14-4 614 7

19. Florida 14-3 405 23

20. Cincinnati 15-2 373 22

21. Purdue 14-4 309 17

22. Xavier 13-4 294 15

23. Saint Mary's (Cal) 15-2 210 21

24. South Carolina 14-3 125 -

25. Maryland 16-2 121 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

