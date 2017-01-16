1/16 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:



Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Riverdale (13) 15-0 145 1

2. Bradley Central (2) 18-0 135 2

3. White Station 15-2 110 4

4. Wilson Central 18-1 96 3

5. Bearden 16-0 84 6

6. Stewarts Creek 13-3 77 5

7. Oak Ridge 16-2 64 7

8. Morristown West 16-2 34 9

9. Memphis Central 12-2 24 8

10. Daniel Boone 16-4 15 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.



Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Upperman (13) 18-2 147 1

2. Cheatham County (1) 18-1 129 2

3. East Nashville 14-3 103 3

4. Jackson South Side 13-0 98 4

5. Westview (1) 17-2 91 5

6. McMinn Central 15-3 86 6

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 12-3 48 7

8. CPA 13-2 43 8

9. Lewis County 18-1 33 10

10. Westmoreland 15-2 32 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.



Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Greene (5) 18-3 140 2

(tie) Pickett County (9) 18-0 140 1

3. Gleason 18-3 111 5

4. Dresden 14-3 83 4

5. Greenfield 17-2 82 6

6. Moore County 15-2 66 3

7. Meigs County 13-4 46 8

8. Mitchell 16-2 39 9

9. Clarkrange 16-6 27 10

10. Northview Academy (1) 18-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huntland 21. Summertown 20. Forrest 12.



Division II

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (13) 13-2 146 1

2. Father Ryan (1) 15-0 134 3

3. Northpoint 12-2 107 4

4. University-Jackson (1) 16-2 98 5

5. Ensworth 11-3 95 2

6. Harding Academy 15-3 78 6

7. Baylor 8-5 55 8

8. Davidson Academy 13-3 38 7

(tie) Girls Prep 11-5 38 9

10. Briarcrest Christian 11-6 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.





---

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

