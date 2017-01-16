1/16 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (13) 15-0 145 1
2. Bradley Central (2) 18-0 135 2
3. White Station 15-2 110 4
4. Wilson Central 18-1 96 3
5. Bearden 16-0 84 6
6. Stewarts Creek 13-3 77 5
7. Oak Ridge 16-2 64 7
8. Morristown West 16-2 34 9
9. Memphis Central 12-2 24 8
10. Daniel Boone 16-4 15 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Upperman (13) 18-2 147 1
2. Cheatham County (1) 18-1 129 2
3. East Nashville 14-3 103 3
4. Jackson South Side 13-0 98 4
5. Westview (1) 17-2 91 5
6. McMinn Central 15-3 86 6
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 12-3 48 7
8. CPA 13-2 43 8
9. Lewis County 18-1 33 10
10. Westmoreland 15-2 32 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Greene (5) 18-3 140 2
(tie) Pickett County (9) 18-0 140 1
3. Gleason 18-3 111 5
4. Dresden 14-3 83 4
5. Greenfield 17-2 82 6
6. Moore County 15-2 66 3
7. Meigs County 13-4 46 8
8. Mitchell 16-2 39 9
9. Clarkrange 16-6 27 10
10. Northview Academy (1) 18-2 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huntland 21. Summertown 20. Forrest 12.
Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (13) 13-2 146 1
2. Father Ryan (1) 15-0 134 3
3. Northpoint 12-2 107 4
4. University-Jackson (1) 16-2 98 5
5. Ensworth 11-3 95 2
6. Harding Academy 15-3 78 6
7. Baylor 8-5 55 8
8. Davidson Academy 13-3 38 7
(tie) Girls Prep 11-5 38 9
10. Briarcrest Christian 11-6 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
