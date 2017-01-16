1/16 TSSAA girls basketball polls - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

1/16 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
    
Class AAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Riverdale (13)    15-0    145    1
    2. Bradley Central (2)    18-0    135    2
    3. White Station    15-2    110    4
    4. Wilson Central    18-1    96    3
    5. Bearden    16-0    84    6
    6. Stewarts Creek    13-3    77    5
    7. Oak Ridge    16-2    64    7
    8. Morristown West    16-2    34    9
    9. Memphis Central    12-2    24    8
    10. Daniel Boone    16-4    15    10    
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
    
Class AA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Upperman (13)    18-2    147    1
    2. Cheatham County (1)    18-1    129    2
    3. East Nashville    14-3    103    3
    4. Jackson South Side    13-0    98    4
    5. Westview (1)    17-2    91    5
    6. McMinn Central    15-3    86    6
    7. Gatlinburg-Pittman    12-3    48    7
    8. CPA    13-2    43    8
    9. Lewis County    18-1    33    10
    10. Westmoreland    15-2    32    9    
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
    
Class A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. South Greene (5)    18-3    140    2
    (tie) Pickett County (9)    18-0    140    1
    3. Gleason    18-3    111    5
    4. Dresden    14-3    83    4
    5. Greenfield    17-2    82    6
    6. Moore County    15-2    66    3
    7. Meigs County    13-4    46    8
    8. Mitchell    16-2    39    9
    9. Clarkrange    16-6    27    10
    10. Northview Academy (1)    18-2    26    NR    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huntland 21. Summertown 20. Forrest 12.
    
Division II
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Brentwood Academy (13)    13-2    146    1
    2. Father Ryan (1)    15-0    134    3
    3. Northpoint    12-2    107    4
    4. University-Jackson (1)    16-2    98    5
    5. Ensworth    11-3    95    2
    6. Harding Academy    15-3    78    6
    7. Baylor    8-5    55    8
    8. Davidson Academy    13-3    38    7
    (tie) Girls Prep    11-5    38    9
    10. Briarcrest Christian    11-6    13    NR    
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
    
    
        All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
