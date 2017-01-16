1/16 KHSAA basketball polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:



BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (5) 15-2 141 3

2. Lou. Trinity (1) 18-2 139 1

3. Lou. Fern Creek (7) 18-2 137 4

4. Cov. Catholic (3) 15-4 125 2

5. Scott Co. - 15-4 77 6

(tie) Lou. Ballard - 15-3 77 5

7. Christian Co. - 13-2 69 7

8. Campbell Co. (1) 16-1 46 9

9. Cooper - 14-3 42 10

10. Lex. Paul Dunbar - 13-5 21 8

Others receiving votes: Corbin 17. Hopkinsville 13. South Laurel 10. Apollo 5. North Laurel 4. Lexington Catholic 3. Elliott Co. 3. Graves Co. 2. Lou. Doss 2. Hancock Co. 1. Lex. Christian 1.



GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Butler (9) 16-1 151 1

2. Lou. Male (5) 15-1 140 2

3. Mercer Co. (1) 13-4 112 3

4. Simon Kenton - 13-3 94 4

5. Lou. DuPont Manual - 14-3 85 5

6. Elizabethtown (1) 13-2 61 8

7. Murray - 13-3 60 9

8. Lou. Sacred Heart - 13-4 56 6

9. Franklin Co. - 14-3 38 7

10. Henderson Co. - 13-2 33 10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Paintsville 6. Leslie Co. 5. Monroe Co. 3. Bullitt East 3. Graves Co. 3. Harlan 3. South Laurel 3. Scott Co. 2. George Rogers Clark 2. Mason Co. 1. Madison Central 1. Highlands 1. Nelson Co. 1.



All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

