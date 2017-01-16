Miller named OVC Newcomer of the Week

Murray State’s Terrell Miller, Jr., was named Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for a second time this season after a vote by the league’s sports information directors.

The junior guard from Jacksonville, Fla., had quite the week for the Racers in road wins at Eastern Illinois (Jan. 12) and SIUE (Jan. 14).

He hit 59 percent from the field (13-of-22), 67 percent from the 3-point line (4-of-6) and 67 percent from the free throw line (6-of-9). Miller averaged 18 points and 11.5 rebounds. He scored 18 points and completed his fourth-straight double-double at EIU with 18 points and 14 rebounds. He followed with 18 points and nine rebounds at SIUE.

He currently ranks ninth in OVC scoring (14.8ppg) and sixth in rebounding (8.0rpg).

Miller also won the OVC weekly award on Dec. 26. Teammate Jonathan Stark was the OVC Newcomer of the Week in the first four weeks of the season, giving the Racers six awards this season.

2016-17 OVC Newcomer of the Week – Murray State Winners

Nov. 14 Jonathan Stark

Nov. 21 Jonathan Stark (Co-winner with Jordan Reed of Tennessee State)

Nov. 28 Jonathan Stark

Dec. 5 Jonathan Stark

Dec. 26 Terrell Miller, Murray State

Jan. 16 Terrell Miller, Murray State

The Racers (10-9, 4-1 OVC) host Eastern Kentucky Thursday at 7 p.m. and travel to Austin Peay Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

From: Murray State Media Relations