Local leaders say annual march to Martin Luther King Jr. monument a good sign for 2017

Dozens of people marched down the street in Paducah. Police followed the crowd for safety and a trolley was used for people unable to walk long distances.

Dozens of people marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. They placed a wreath in front of the monument in honor of King and his message.

Dozens of people of all races, backgrounds, and ages marched in Paducah from the Robert Cherry Civic Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument on Monday. The march happens every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but this year was different.

"We're not a perfect community," Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham said. "We're trying to get as close as we can to treating everyone the way they [should] be treated."

With 2016 behind us, city leaders are looking forward.

"On November 8th, there were a lot of people who felt like their prayers were answered, and a lot of people felt like their prayers were ignored," said Abraham. "But the bottom line is, we have to make it work."

Abraham said what matters is how individuals in the community act.

At the monument, everyone gathered to sing "We Shall Overcome" and listen to the mayor and other local leaders.

"Every day we fight injustice with the way we speak to each other, the way we smile or not smile at each other, the way we look or not look at each other." said Delta Sigma Theta local alumnae chapter president Sheila Smith-Anderson, "We look at individuals like they are invisible. We are not invisible. Every life in Paducah, Kentucky matters."