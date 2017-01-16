Students remember Martin Luther King Jr. by donating to charities

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students at Murray State University hosted their second annual Day of Service community project to support six local charities.

“This is Dr. King’s dream” MSU Senior Director of Diversity Initiatives S.G. Carthell said.

Students from various backgrounds and campus organizations teamed up to gather donations, from food to cotton balls, to support the charities.

One of the six was Need Line of Calloway County. That organization serves 1,000 families a month and 275 senior citizens.

Carthell said the unity exhibited on Monday shows the students are a much different generation from his. “These students, who are standing side by side, of various races and ethnicities, they're all thinking about one thing: How can they help somebody else? We see that in our young people. That gives me hope for our future,” he said.

Student Jacey King got up at 7 a.m. Monday to help. “No matter where they came from, who they are, or what they're going to do, we have a common goal, and we should do all we can,” King said.

MSU Annual Giving Assistant Director for Annual Giving Kim Newbern said: “Dr. King was about, not only nonviolence — that's what everyone thinks about — but, Dr. King was also about helping others, loving others. And what better way to do that than to come together and collect these items for people in need?”

Other charities the students raised donations for on Monday include: Soup for the Soul, Angels Community Clinic, CASA, Gentry House, and the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.

Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey said more than 100 Murray State students volunteer there each month. Most of their stockpile comes from the community. “While this was going on today, we had a lady to come in that had lost everything because of a fire. That's devastating, but thank goodness we were here to give a helping hand,” Casey said.

To find out how you can help or seek help from the charities at the Day of Service, follow the links below.

Merryman House

Need Line

Soup for the Soul

Angels Community Clinic

CASA

Gentry House