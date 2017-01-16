New strip mall bringing businesses, jobs to Marion, Illinois

The highly anticipated new strip mall could mean more jobs and tax dollars for Marion, Illinois. It’s one of many projects creating new possibilities in the town.

Almost every month, a new business pops up in the part of Marion often known as the Hill, including fast foot options like Culver’s and Jimmy John's. Now, people are excitedly awaiting the awaiting the strip mall across the street from those two restaurants.

Developer Srini Gundala said the $3 million, eight-store strip mall has undergone six months of construction so far. He said he and his crew are happy knowing it’s just months away from opening.

"Very excited, very excited. We will bring in more tax dollars, create more jobs, which is very gratifying," Gundala said.

One of the many new businesses going into the strip mall is a Starbucks with a drive-through lane. It's an amenity city leaders say people have been asking for, for years. Gundala confirmed a Kay Jewelers will move there from the Star Centre Mall just a mile away.

City Administrator Gail West said they’ve seen a big boom in building in that spot and in other parts of the city. She said with the work creating a new TIF district and continuing plans to build and develop more around town, it seems each new business continues to spur on economic growth for Marion.

"Bringing in jobs and more people to shop at the stores or eat in Marion, buy gas or come and live here —all of those things seem to be helping that development," West said.

Gundala said the strip mall is nearly full, but his office is constantly fielding calls from businesses that want to move in. He said they could possibly take one or two more, but space is tight as businesses continue to turn away from indoor malls.

"People want to come out of the big malls. They want to be noticed outside, though they are in the strip malls. That's where they can do more business," Gundala said. He said with so much interest in expanding there and around Marion, he’s eager to see what’s next for himself and the city.

Gundala is known in southern Illinois for his development of the high-end liquor store and restaurant Bombay Olive in Carbondale, as well as Sunshine Gardens in Marion.

The strip mall is expected to open mid-Spring. Gundala said if all goes well and interest is there, he’d like to expand the mall. He said he plans to announce future plans for southern Illinois in the coming months.