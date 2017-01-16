Kentucky and Tennessee congressmen decide to skip Trump inauguration

A Kentucky congressman says he won't attend President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration because he objects to Trump's recent behavior, including comments disparaging Rep. John Lewis.



Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth released a statement Monday evening announcing his decision.



Yarmuth says the Republican president-elect has denigrated the office by insulting and ridiculing "women, the disabled, immigrants, and countless others." He says thousands of constituents have contacted him about Trump's remarks, including those about Lewis.



Lewis says he doesn't consider Trump a "legitimate president" because of Russian meddling in last year's election. In response, Trump tore into the civil rights icon, tweeting that the Georgia congressman is "all talk, talk, talk - no action or results."



Yarmuth says he chooses not to attend the inauguration to send the message that Trump's behavior is not acceptable.

A Democratic congressman in Tennessee also said he won't attend the inauguration. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis chose the site of Martin Luther King Jr.'s final speech to announce he'll skip Trump's swearing in. He said it was a "borderline" call on attending until Trump attacked Lewis, which he said showed the president-elect is "unfit for the office."