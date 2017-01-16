Man hurt in Sunday night wreck in critical condition

One of the drivers involved in a wreck in Graves County Sunday night, which killed another person, is in critical condition Monday.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 339. Investigators say Patrick Wilson was thrown from his truck when he hit a car driven by Larry Wiggins.

Wilson is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Wiggins is in stable condition at a separate hospital. His passenger Kristie Wiggins, died at the scene.