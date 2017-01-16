Rauner, Duckworth attend King Day service event

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth were among those volunteering to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Illinois.



The Republican governor and Democratic senator were at Chicago's Marie Curie High School on Monday for an event hosted by the nonprofit group City Year Chicago. Duckworth said in a statement that the work the group does "is an example of the best our nation has to offer."



In Peoria, a minister was surprised on Sunday to learn he'd received the President's Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama. The award went to the Rev. Cleveland Thomas of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. It recognizes citizens who dedicate their lives to volunteering.



Rauner on Sunday attended services at Chicago's Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and gave a speech in King's memory.