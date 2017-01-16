Illinois to get $3.6M in federal funds to develop parks

Illinois will get roughly $3.6 million in federal grants for local governments to increase public access to outdoor parks and recreation.



The six recipients include the Chicago Park District, which will get $375,000 to buy property along the Little Calumet River to be developed into a park. A $750,000 grant will go to the Kendall County Forest Preserve District to buy 135 acres along the Little Rock Creek to develop parking, a shelter, trails and signs.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the funds earlier this month. Agency director Wayne Rosenthal says the grants are a "win-win" for local governments and people living in nearby communities.



The money is being distributed through a National Park Service fund for land and water conservation.