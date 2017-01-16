Questions remain after deadly shooting involving Fulton, Kentucky, police officer

Questions remain Monday night after a deadly confrontation between a man and a police officer in the afternoon.

"There's a family whose loved one is not coming home tonight, and there's an officer whose life is never going to be the same," said Lt. Kyle Nall, the lead Kentucky State Police investigator in the case.

The Kentucky State Police said 43-year-old Chris McClure was holding a pole and knife when a Fulton police officer shot and killed him on Monday. Investigators still aren't releasing many other details on what led to the encounter.

Members of law enforcement filled a taped-off section of East State Line Street in downtown Fulton after a deadly shooting.

Allie Craft and other witnesses say the incident started around 12:30 p.m., when they saw a man in the road swinging a pole.

"He was very menacing toward the cars. Very aggressive looking, like he was finding one to go after. You could tell he wasn't quite right," Craft said.

Peter Toon said McClure hit his car and moved on to others.

"It all went down pretty fast, within two or three minutes," Toon said.

Nall said McClure smashed in the windows of five cars, including two patrol cars. This is what Toon saw happen next.

"He drew back with the pole. I could hear the officer ask him to stop and as he came forward he seemed to pull the trigger," Toon said.

Nall would not say confirm what led the officer to shoot McClure.

"We're still digging into that. A lot of our eye witnesses are providing that information right now. I don't want to go out and say that we're 100 percent sure what occurred," Nall said.

People in the area say they're left shocked.

"It's just very sad. Don't know what was going on, But I'm very sad that had to happen that way," Craft said.

We're also learning more about McClure through from his neighbor, Thomas Pottorff. He told us by phone that McClure had been depressed and acting out since a recent break up.

Pottorff said McClure leaves behind three daughters.

"That's what tears me apart is his little girls are going to grow up without a dad. I would've never thought in a million years he'd have done something like this," Pottorff said.



An autopsy was preformed Tuesday in Madisonville which showed that McClure died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the torso. Toxicology results are still pending.