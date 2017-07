Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, January 16th.

BOYS:

Mayfield 94, Fulton City 37

McCracken County 61, Calloway County 57

Carbondale 66, Fort Campbell 31

Graves County 60, Vienna 21

GIRLS:

Carlisle County 47, Fulton City 31

Murray 74, Hickman County 28

Crittenden County 67, Fort Campbell 33

Lyon County 48, Dawson Springs 27

University Heights 50, Caldwell County 46

Calloway County 71, McCracken County 36