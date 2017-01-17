Fire destroys mobile home in southern Illinois

A home in Murphysboro, Illinois is a complete loss due to an early morning fire.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says around 3:20 a.m., deputies were called to a fire at 151 Hoffman Road.



They found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.



The only resident in the home was able to get out with minor injuries.



Fire crews were able to put out the fire.



The mobile home is a total loss. The fire also damaged the mobile home next door.



The fire is under investigation.