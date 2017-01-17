Six things to know - 1/17/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370 has been called off. Crews say they completed their search in the Indian Ocean and there is no evidence to suggest they should keep looking. The plane disappeared in March of 2014 with 239 people on board.



Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will give his first state of the state address today. Greitens is expected to outline his policy agenda, which include his plans for ethics, jobs, public safety, and education.



Marshall County first responders will be treated to an appreciation dinner tonight. VFW Post 1084 is preparing the meal. The dinner beings at 5:30 p.m. All first responders can drop by Post 1084 on Eggners Ferry Road in Benton, Kentucky.



The man accused of murdering his estranged wife and burning her body wants his case moved out of Saline County, Illinois. Brian Burns' attorney listed media coverage, the size of the county, and his doctor practice as the reasons in his motion. A judge is expected to make a decision on the request today.



A mobile home owner in Jackson County, Illinois is safe this morning after a fire. Sheriff's deputies were called to the fire on Hoffman Road around 3:00 a.m The owner was able to get out with only minor injuries.



We could learn more about the shooting death of Chris McClure today. Witnesses say McClure was swinging a pole at cars near the intersection of Commercial Avenue and East State Line Street in Fulton, Kentucky. They tell us officers shot and killed McClure after he moved towards the officers with a pole and a knife.