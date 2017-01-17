KY 849 reopened after overturned grain truck was removed

UPDATE: KY 849 is back open to traffic. The overturned semi grain truck was removed from the road.

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of a road east of Lowes, Kentucky is closed due to an overturned grain truck.



Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a fully loaded semi grain truck overturned on KY 849 just west of US 45.



This is between Meridian Road and Lamkins Road.



Todd expects the road to be closed until about 10:30 a.m.



No word on any injuries at this time.