The Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion, Illinois now has a new owner.

Carl Carter with Tranzon Asset Advisors, the group auctioning the mall, confirmed Monday that a contract for the mall has been signed by its new owner. Carter said the plans for the space are expected to be released mid-April.

The mall houses popular stores like Dillards and Target is more known in the community these days for its empty storefronts. The mall was put up for closed-bid auction in November.