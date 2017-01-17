New UofL board similar to board Bevin appointed last year

A Kentucky ethics commission has unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.More
Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor.More
A Kentucky ethics commission says the Democratic attorney general should not investigate the state's Republican governor if the AG intends to challenge him for re-election.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday he wants lawmakers to send him an education funding bill by noon Monday or face daily special sessions until month's end to ensure the state's schools open on time.More
You have a chance to experience a different culture without traveling. The Program of Academic Exchange is trying to find host families for high school students from 70 different countries.More
Gov. Bill Haslam has awarded grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions in West Tennessee.More
The University of Louisville's foundation, which has been beset by financial turmoil, has fired its chief financial officer.More
Do you have unclaimed money? That's the question Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball answered for the Marshall County School Board.More
