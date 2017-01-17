Request for change of venue in Burns murder trial denied

A man accused of killing his wife and burning her body has been denied a change of venue in the case in Saline County, Illinois, court Tuesday.

Brian Burns is accused of killing his estranged wife, Carla Burns, and burning her body.

Burns' attorney, Bryan Drew, filed a motion requesting a change of venue, saying he won't get a fair trial there because of the size of the county and media attention in the case, In a hearing on Tuesday, the judge denied that request.

The judge said it's too early in the legal process to grant a change of venue. If problems arise later, during jury selection, then a change of location can be considered.

Drew had also made a bond reduction request, and the judge denied that request as well.