Kentucky, 13 other states sue to block Obama coal mining rule

Kentucky and 13 other states have asked a federal court to block final rules from President Barack Obama's administration designed to reduce coal mining's impact on streams.

“This Rule, adopted by the federal government at the eleventh-hour, is not environmentally needed, conflicts with existing protections, and will do great harm to not only the state’s coal industry but to Kentuckians across the Commonwealth,” said Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely in a news release. The release was sent Tuesday by Gov. Matt Bevin's office.



The request to block the rules is in the form of a petition sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday to a Washington-based appeals court for an injunction. Paxton said in a statement that the "Stream Protection Rule" imposes "mandatory, one-size-fits-all" regulations that violate states' rights.



Joining Texas and Kentucky are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.



Last month, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a separate lawsuit challenging the rule there.



The U.S. Interior Department argues that the rule will protect 6,000 miles of streams by preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.



Republicans have vowed to overturn it under President-elect Donald Trump.