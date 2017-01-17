Local elementary school gets delivery of needed computers

An area summer camp for limb-different children is encouraging kids from across the country to rise up against adversity and achieve their goals.More
The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.More
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.More
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday he wants lawmakers to send him an education funding bill by noon Monday or face daily special sessions until month's end to ensure the state's schools open on time.More
You have a chance to experience a different culture without traveling. The Program of Academic Exchange is trying to find host families for high school students from 70 different countries.More
Gov. Bill Haslam has awarded grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions in West Tennessee.More
The University of Louisville's foundation, which has been beset by financial turmoil, has fired its chief financial officer.More
Do you have unclaimed money? That's the question Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball answered for the Marshall County School Board.More
