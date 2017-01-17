Local elementary school gets delivery of needed computers

6th grade students learn how to use computers for research and class assignments in their library.

Sixth grade students at Metropolis Elementary raise their hands in favor of more computers.

Thirty brand new computers have arrived at Metropolis Elementary School in Illinois, all free to the school.

Arista Faughn-Hicks noticed her school's enrollment kept getting bigger, but the number of computers hadn't changed. Metropolis Elementary had only one laptop for every four students.

“The school is getting bigger, and technology needs to grow with it," she said. So she did something about it.

Last spring, Faughn-Hicks applied for the James Patterson grant: a $10,000 grant dedicated to improving school libraries.

"All they can do is say no," she explained. "But we got it." She found out last month that she won, and now she gets to see the real effects of the grant.

Faughn-Hicks said this is a blessing for her school system. Budgets have been getting smaller every year, and she doesn't think the school board would've had the money to supply the computers.

To find ways to help your school, check out some of these grant websites we found.