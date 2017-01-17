Expansion adding 100 jobs means more security for existing employees

Two local companies' plans to expand mean 100 new job opportunities for you and your family.

Kayser Automotive Industry is expanding in Fulton County. Another company in Fulton County, MVP Group, is moving to Graves County with expansion plans. Employees say that means more stability for them.

Three years ago, Michael Cox found himself looking for a job. After working for Kayser automotive as a technician, he says he's excited the company is expanding.

“Won’t say it's been easy. But hard work pays dividends, and I think that's proof of that," Cox says.

Kayser has signed new contracts, which means they need more people like Cox to work for them, but more contracts mean they need more space. The company is going to expand and take over its neighbor's building at MVP Group.

MVP Group is a candle and fragrance manufacturer. The company says the move will mean a longer commute for some employees. Leaders say they're hopeful most of the employees will make the transition to Graves County.

We weren't allowed to talk to any employees or allowed inside because of security reasons, but leaders say the move is a great opportunity.

Cox says compared to three years ago, more hiring means more security for his future and more growth for the area.

“Anytime we get this much new business in this short amount of time it's a good problem to have," Cox says.

If you want to apply for one of those jobs, email application-fulton@kayser-automotive.com.