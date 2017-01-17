Burns lawyer says he's not surprised at judge's change of venue decision

The trial of a Harrisburg, Illinois, doctor charged with killing his wife and burning her body will not be moved to a different county. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Brian Burns' murder trial will stay in Saline County.



Burns' attorney, Brian Drew, said they’re disappointed, but not surprised. Drew said he requested a change of venue because jurors in Saline County would be too biased against Burns. Drew says a survey they conducted shows a lot of people already feel Burns is guilty of killing his estranged wife, Carla Burns, in March of last year.

But the assistant state's attorney said that's just not true. He said the survey was too limited to be able to show whether the majority of registered voters in Saline County agreed with the survey respondents. He said they won't know what the potential jury selection will look like until they begin selecting jurors.

Drew said they can still request a change of venue after they begin vetting potential jurors. He said if the trial stays in Saline County for good, he hopes those deciding Burns’ fate keep an open mind to the facts and evidence.

"As long as everyone adheres to those oaths, keep an open mind and adhere to a beyond a reasonable doubt standard that we have here in this country, I think everything will work out just fine." Drew said.

For the second time in this case, the judge also denied the motion to reduce Burns' bond.

Burns' attorney says they were hoping to have it moved down to $500,000, because Burns is dealing with macular degeneration — a type of vision loss — and other health issues in jail. He said Burns had hoped to wait for the trial from home.

Burns' jury trial is expected to begin March 22.