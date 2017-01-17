Linemen honor Josh Franklin with American flag flown over I-24

Dozens of linemen honored one of their own Tuesday.

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation lineman Josh Franklin died Monday, 10 days after he came into contact with a live power line while on the job.

Fellow JPEC linemen flew a large American flag from bucket trucks on a bridge over Interstate 24 Tuesday in his honor.

Milner and Orr Funeral Home took Franklin's body from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, home to west Kentucky Tuesday morning with police escorts and bucket trucks.

"We worked every day side by side. We're all brothers. We just wanted to pay our respects to josh as they bring him home," Operation Supervisor Tony Martin said.

Franklin's wife, Christa, was at the bridge, and she said she is thankful for all the support she's gotten. "I'm very thankful, and I know this is what Josh would have wanted," she said.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete as of this writing. We will bring you that information when it is available.

If you are interested in making donations to help Franklin's family, click here to find out how.