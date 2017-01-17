Stolen car found in Missouri lake where man's body was found

A man's body found on Jan. 4 in Combs Lake in southeast Missouri is linked to a car theft, according to the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the man — 49-year-old Antonio Owens of Memphis, Tennessee — drove the car to Missouri. It was reported stolen in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The white 2016 Ford Focus was found in the lake during a search of the boat dock area by the Missouri Water Patrol, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's office is still waiting on results from an autopsy that was performed Jan. 6 and a toxicology report.