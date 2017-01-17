FBI responds after phone threat to school, classes to be held as scheduled

An area school district says a school was evacuated after dispatchers received a call Tuesday claiming there would be a terrorist event there.

The call came in to the Franklin County, Illinois, Dispatch Center around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, alleging a terrorist event against Sesser-Valier School. The main school building was immediately evacuated, the school district says in a news release sent Tuesday night.

The threat was investigated by the Sesser Police Department, the Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and police K9 dogs performed a sweep of the school.

The school district says someone who lives outside the state of Illinois was identified as a person of interest in the phone call. According to the district, that person is also alleged to have made a similar threat against the school in February of last year.

The district says school and law enforcement officials don't believe the threat is credible, and so school will be held on Wednesday as planned. To be on the safe side, investigators and school staff are conducting another sweep of the school Tuesday night, and uniformed police officers will be in and around the school on Wednesday.

Included in the release sent by the school district is a list of what the school system knows about the call and the investigation. You can read it below this story.