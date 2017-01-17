Poll finds young Americans concerned that Trump will obstruct news coverage

Most young Americans are concerned about the media's ability to report on Donald Trump and his efforts to obstruct coverage of his administration.



Most, too, think it's at least somewhat likely he will make it harder for Americans to express dissent.



That's according to a new GenForward poll of Americans aged 18 to 30.



Nearly two-thirds say they're either very or somewhat concerned about Trump trying to impede journalists as they report on his incoming administration.



Most young people in the poll also said Trump is likely to make dissent and protest more difficult. More than 7 in 10 young people say they have little to no confidence that Trump will show respect for people he disagrees with.

GenForward is a survey of adults age 18 to 30 by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll of 1,823 adults age 18-30 was conducted Dec. 9-12, 2016 using a sample drawn from the probability-based GenForward panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. young adult population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.